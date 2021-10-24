Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of VRP stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.