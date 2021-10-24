Investors Buy High Volume of Mesabi Trust Call Options (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 1,656 call options on the company. This is an increase of 982% compared to the typical volume of 153 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth $202,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 29.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSB opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.17. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 30th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.44%.

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

