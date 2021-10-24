Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) vs. The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Financial Comparison

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The Howard Hughes and Investors Real Estate Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Howard Hughes 9.25% 3.19% 1.28% Investors Real Estate Trust 17.44% 5.34% 2.14%

This table compares The Howard Hughes and Investors Real Estate Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Howard Hughes $699.49 million 7.32 -$26.15 million $0.81 114.60 Investors Real Estate Trust $177.99 million 8.19 $5.08 million $3.78 27.45

Investors Real Estate Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Howard Hughes. Investors Real Estate Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Howard Hughes and Investors Real Estate Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 2 6 0 2.75

The Howard Hughes presently has a consensus price target of $132.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.73%. Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus price target of $91.29, suggesting a potential downside of 12.01%. Given The Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Howard Hughes is more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust.

Volatility & Risk

The Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Real Estate Trust has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of The Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of The Howard Hughes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments. The Master Planned Communities segment focuses in the development and sale of land in large-scale, long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Columbia, Maryland. The Seaport District operates an approximately 453,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, and entertainment properties situated in three primary locations in New York, New York: Pier 17, Historic Area/Uplands, and Tin Building. The Strategic Developments segment involves in the other real estate assets in the form of entitled and unentitled land and residential condominium developments. The company was founded on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded on July 31, 1970 and is headquartered in Minot, ND.

