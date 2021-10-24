Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,854,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,501 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for about 1.4% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $181,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after buying an additional 424,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after buying an additional 406,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,513,000 after buying an additional 953,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,678,000 after buying an additional 1,168,736 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after buying an additional 7,426,060 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.88. 3,228,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

