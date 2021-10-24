Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) vs. Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Head to Head Analysis

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Iowa First Bancshares has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Iowa First Bancshares and Guaranty Federal Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.23%. Given Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guaranty Federal Bancshares is more favorable than Iowa First Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Guaranty Federal Bancshares 14.81% 8.43% 0.64%

Dividends

Iowa First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $2.33 million N/A N/A Guaranty Federal Bancshares $50.94 million 2.06 $6.83 million $1.57 15.27

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares.

Summary

Guaranty Federal Bancshares beats Iowa First Bancshares on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iowa First Bancshares Company Profile

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Real Estate Owner Occupied; Commercial Real Estate Nonowner Occupied; Agriculture; Residential Real Estate, and Consumer and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Muscatine, IA.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans. The company was founded in September 1997 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

