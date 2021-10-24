IQeon (IQN) Price Reaches $1.65 on Exchanges

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. IQeon has a market capitalization of $9.06 million and $600,959.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00002659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IQeon has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.03 or 0.00201411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00101511 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IQeon

IQN is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

