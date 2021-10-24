IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.370-$2.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.850-$8.950 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.00.

Shares of IQV opened at $256.89 on Friday. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $150.65 and a 52-week high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 82.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

