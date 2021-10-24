Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRDM. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

IRDM traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. 776,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,211. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -405.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $784,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

