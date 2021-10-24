iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,126,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.90. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48.

