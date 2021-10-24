iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 782.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 309,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 274,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $24.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

