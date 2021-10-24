iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $227.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.39 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

