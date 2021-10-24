iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 127.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,472,000 after acquiring an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,453.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 224,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 220,281 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,652,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,019,000 after acquiring an additional 206,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $207.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $149.08 and a 52-week high of $208.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.14.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

