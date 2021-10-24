iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $160,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,158,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $207.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $149.08 and a 1 year high of $208.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.14.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

