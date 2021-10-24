iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 123,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $454.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $323.72 and a 12-month high of $456.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.