iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 326,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,652,490 shares.The stock last traded at $31.37 and had previously closed at $31.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

