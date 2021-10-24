iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,146 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.92% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $42,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 60,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,105,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $89.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $54.42 and a 52-week high of $89.94.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

