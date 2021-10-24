ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITMPF. Berenberg Bank cut ITM Power from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ITM Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITM Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.25.

ITMPF opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. ITM Power has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

