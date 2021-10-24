Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.84. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

NASDAQ JACK traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $100.00. The company had a trading volume of 246,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.46. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,625,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.