James Gerard Griffin Sells 52,636 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Gerard Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $127,544.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.38 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Zynga in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

