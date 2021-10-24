Jarvis+ Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $181,348.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00049843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00206610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00102708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004259 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

