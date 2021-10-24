JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JDE Peet’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDEPF opened at $28.00 on Thursday. JDE Peet’s has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

