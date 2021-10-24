Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Trex Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Trex in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.47.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.56. Trex has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $114.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 62,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,703,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

