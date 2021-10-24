Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP opened at $231.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.59 and a 52 week high of $235.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.19 and a 200-day moving average of $203.26.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.47.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.