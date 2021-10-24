Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 925,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

