Jefferies Group LLC Takes $9.71 Million Position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,710,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.10% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYAC. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $6,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $6,041,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $4,838,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $4,837,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $3,661,000.

NASDAQ:HYAC opened at $9.72 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

