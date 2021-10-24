Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jenoptik presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €33.14 ($38.99).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €32.08 ($37.74) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a twelve month high of €32.46 ($38.19). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.92.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

