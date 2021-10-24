Jetcoin Tops One Day Volume of $131,172.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 24th. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $468,327.40 and $131,172.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 30% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00048364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00202989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00100455 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.