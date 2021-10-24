JOE (JOE) Market Cap Reaches $286.68 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for about $2.69 or 0.00004411 BTC on major exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $286.68 million and $14.56 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00069541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00071053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00102056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,771.11 or 0.99715197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.18 or 0.06614491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00021406 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 106,641,407 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

