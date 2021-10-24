Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JMPLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $74.53 on Thursday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.