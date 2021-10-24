JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 29.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,707,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,706,000 after acquiring an additional 430,407 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,982,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,719,000 after acquiring an additional 356,855 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $77.00. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

