JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,673 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.30% of Belden worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,031,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,887,000 after acquiring an additional 48,543 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,526,000 after acquiring an additional 189,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,959,000 after acquiring an additional 78,536 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 811,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,058,000 after acquiring an additional 72,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,524,000 after acquiring an additional 95,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.47. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

