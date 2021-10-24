JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 27,538 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,538 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSOS. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95.

