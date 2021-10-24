JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,202 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,227 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.24% of REX American Resources worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,349,000 after buying an additional 61,739 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $84.49 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $116.86. The stock has a market cap of $504.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.11.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $195.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

