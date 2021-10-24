JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 8,773 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.90% of Unitil worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,573,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,926 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,232,000 after purchasing an additional 216,597 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 697,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after purchasing an additional 27,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 78,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

NYSE UTL opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $678.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

