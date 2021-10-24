JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,515 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,205 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,887,000.

JPST traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $50.61. 2,618,426 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72.

