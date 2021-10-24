Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 11,176 Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aegon by 505,672.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aegon by 12,828.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aegon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the first quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the first quarter worth about $332,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

AEG opened at $5.25 on Friday. Aegon has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.0937 dividend. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Aegon Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

