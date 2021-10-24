Jump Financial LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

