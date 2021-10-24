Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 218.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146,223 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 5.4% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 172.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 619,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 392,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 1,406,477.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 126,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 1,648.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,851,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,428 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

SNDL opened at $0.66 on Friday. Sundial Growers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 6.18.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 707.37% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNDL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sundial Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

Sundial Growers Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.