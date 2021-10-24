Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

VBIV stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $778.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

