Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kape Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target for the company.

Shares of KAPE opened at GBX 390 ($5.10) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £988.11 million and a P/E ratio of 31.45. Kape Technologies has a one year low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 390.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 337.16.

In other news, insider David Cotterell bought 52,000 shares of Kape Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £175,760 ($229,631.57).

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

