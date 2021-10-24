Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

IEMG opened at $63.66 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $64.57.

