Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $21.78 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 111.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $21,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,536,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $81.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $82.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.24.

