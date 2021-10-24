Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $227.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $151.39 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.