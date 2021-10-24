Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 25.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $110.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

