Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,715 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

