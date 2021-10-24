Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $34.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.