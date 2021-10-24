KeyCorp Boosts Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $85.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WGO. Truist Securities cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.91.

WGO stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.08. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 54.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at $4,612,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

