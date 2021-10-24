KeyCorp Trims ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Target Price to $280.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $302.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $225.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.72. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $176.18 and a 1 year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,407 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,515,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,786.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 86,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 17.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at $13,225,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

