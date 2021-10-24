Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Bought by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,673,000 after acquiring an additional 40,174 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $65.17 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

