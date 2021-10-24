Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$26.00 at National Bankshares

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KMP.UN. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.83.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.46. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.87 and a 52 week high of C$23.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.